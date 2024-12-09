Google to tie up with NCERT, launch YouTube channels in 29 Indian languages

Tech giant Google has announced a collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to enhance access to quality education across India.

As part of this initiative, NCERT will launch multiple YouTube channels catering to students from grades 1 to 12. These channels, available in 29 Indian languages, including Indian Sign Language, aim to deliver curriculum-based educational content in an engaging and accessible format for students, parents, and educators nationwide.

“Education has always been central to YouTube’s mission. In a country like India, where accessible learning is vital to unlocking potential, YouTube can play a transformative role by leveraging innovative partnerships, tools, and resources,” said Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management, YouTube Learning, in a blog post.

In addition to this, Google has partnered with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to introduce Credentialed Courses. Currently, NPTEL offers 50 certified courses spanning diverse subjects, from sciences and literature to sports psychology and rocket propulsion.

“This collaboration allows anyone outside the IIT system to complete NPTEL courses via YouTube and earn certifications through the NPTEL-SWAYAM portal, issued by IITs. More courses will be added in the future,” Katzman noted.

YouTube, which introduced structured courses in India in 2022, continues to empower creators to develop educational content. The platform recently launched “Key Concepts,” a feature powered by AI, which identifies topics within videos and provides relevant definitions and imagery sourced from Google’s Knowledge Graph for subjects like biology, physics, and chemistry.

Additional tools like Quizzes help learners reinforce their understanding, while the YouTube Player for Education improves how videos are integrated into educational platforms. Partners such as Google Classroom, Quizizz, and Teachmint have adopted this tool to enhance classroom learning.

YouTube also unveiled the AI Skills House program earlier this year, offering free flagship courses on generative AI, responsible AI, and large language models. These courses, currently available in English, will soon be offered in seven Indian languages.