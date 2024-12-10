Now AI on your vehicle’s infotainment system

Uno Minda Ltd. has introduced the WTUNES-464DN-GPT, India’s first GPT-enabled Android infotainment system, designed for the aftermarket. This groundbreaking innovation revolutionizes the in-car experience, setting a new benchmark in its category with GPT-powered intelligent voice command integration. It delivers seamless connectivity, intuitive voice control, and a wide array of entertainment options, ensuring a premium experience for users on the move.

Equipped with a powerful octa-core processor, the system offers lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking. Its advanced QLED display, boasting a resolution of 2000 x 1200p, ensures sharper and more vibrant visuals, while Digital Signal Processing (DSP) enhances audio clarity. The capacitive touch panel provides easy, responsive control, backed by a robust 208W output (4x52W).

The system supports both wireless and wired connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enabling effortless smartphone integration for managing multimedia. Additional features include a built-in 360° camera controller for enhanced safety, high-definition audio, advanced DSP, a dynamic equaliser for customised sound settings, and split-screen functionality for multitasking.

Priced at INR 49,999