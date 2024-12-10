Gadgets

Now AI on your vehicle’s infotainment system

This company has launched India’s first infotainment system that is GPT enabled and runs on the Android platform and can be totally voice-controlled
UNO Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System
UNO Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Uno Minda Ltd. has introduced the WTUNES-464DN-GPT, India’s first GPT-enabled Android infotainment system, designed for the aftermarket. This groundbreaking innovation revolutionizes the in-car experience, setting a new benchmark in its category with GPT-powered intelligent voice command integration. It delivers seamless connectivity, intuitive voice control, and a wide array of entertainment options, ensuring a premium experience for users on the move.

Equipped with a powerful octa-core processor, the system offers lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking. Its advanced QLED display, boasting a resolution of 2000 x 1200p, ensures sharper and more vibrant visuals, while Digital Signal Processing (DSP) enhances audio clarity. The capacitive touch panel provides easy, responsive control, backed by a robust 208W output (4x52W).

The system supports both wireless and wired connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enabling effortless smartphone integration for managing multimedia. Additional features include a built-in 360° camera controller for enhanced safety, high-definition audio, advanced DSP, a dynamic equaliser for customised sound settings, and split-screen functionality for multitasking.

Priced at INR 49,999

UNO Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System
Formovie Theater Premium: Redefining home entertainment in India

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com