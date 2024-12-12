Corvi launches ‘Bulb9 Smart’ series

Corvi has introduced its latest smart bulb, the ‘Bulb9 Smart’, available in two variants—CH2 and CH5—designed to revolutionize smart home integration. Combining energy efficiency, customizable features, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity through the Corvi Smart Home app, the Bulb9 Smart offers modern households a perfect fusion of style, convenience, and sustainability.

With a brightness output of 720 lumens and a power consumption of just 10 watts, the Bulb9 Smart sets a new benchmark in energy-efficient lighting. Its sleek, ergonomic design is 50% smaller than conventional bulbs, making it a stylish addition to contemporary home interiors.

The CH2 variant delivers 16 million colour options using RGB channels, allowing users to create vibrant or calming lighting environments. It also includes adjustable white light for a balanced, natural ambiance. The CH5 variant adds an amber channel for an expanded colour palette, offering richer and more dynamic lighting customization. Both variants boast an impressive lifespan of 50,000 hours, ensuring long-term durability and cost savings.

Designed for seamless integration, the Bulb9 Smart series connects effortlessly via Bluetooth, enabling users to control and personalize their lighting through the intuitive Corvi Smart Home app. Key features include:

Timers for automating daily routines.

Remote control for enhanced home security.

Manual on/off functionality.

Adjustments for brightness, colour temperature, and light intensity.

The Corvi Smart Home app enhances the user experience by providing a streamlined interface to fine-tune lighting settings. Automated modes like “Back Home” and “Leave Home” simplify day-to-day lighting adjustments, while multi-device support creates a cohesive and unified smart home ecosystem.