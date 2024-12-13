Commercial-level air taxis arriving soon in South Korea

South Korea’s transport ministry announced plans to conduct a flight demonstration of a commercial-grade air taxi model this week, advancing the nation’s urban air mobility (UAM) industry.

The demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, will feature the S-4 model by U.S.-based electric aircraft maker Joby Aviation Inc. at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s aviation center in Goheung, approximately 330 kilometers south of Seoul.

This event is part of the K-UAM Grand Challenge, a government-led initiative to assess the safety and traffic management systems of UAM vehicles for future commercial services, according to Yonhap news agency.

The S-4 model, designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, marks the first deployment of a commercial-level UAM aircraft in South Korea.

Testing will involve advanced operational technologies, such as air traffic and flight management systems, developed by a consortium comprising SK Telecom, Korea Airports Corporation, and Hanwha Systems.

In parallel, the government has committed to supporting a pilot program for a commercial air taxi service on Jeju Island.

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province plans to launch this pilot program in 2025 in collaboration with a UAM consortium that includes SK Telecom and Hanwha Systems. The program will focus on establishing vertiports for air taxi operations at Jeju International Airport, Seongsan Port in Seogwipo, and the Jungmun Tourist Complex.

The pilot initiative will aim to evaluate the safety and commercial feasibility of UAM routes based at these locations, with Jeju seeking to secure UAM pilot operation zone designations by 2025.