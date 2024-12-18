Sandisk unveils new branding for 2025

Sandisk Corporation has unveiled its new corporate branding and creative direction, marking a bold step in its relaunch as an independent innovator in flash and memory technology, slated for early 2025.

Guided by a ‘Mindset of Motion,’ Sandisk’s new vision reflects a forward-thinking philosophy focused on creating limitless possibilities and pathways for people to achieve their aspirations. This approach fosters progress, collaboration, and growth, bringing individuals closer to their goals while shaping a dynamic future.

The updated Sandisk wordmark pays homage to the company’s legacy of mobility and versatility, embodying a seamless and resilient approach to data storage and expression. By driving innovation, Sandisk empowers individuals and businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and move confidently toward their ambitions.

“Helping people realize the potential of their data and turn aspirations into reality is at the core of our mission. We designed a brand identity that captures this spirit,” said Joel Davis, Vice President of Creative at Sandisk. “Our visual brand philosophy draws inspiration from the future and the diverse ways customers engage with data. Starting with a single pixel, the new Sandisk mark uses bold, modern design elements to reflect our belief that progress is not a destination but a continuous journey.”

The new Sandisk logo is designed to symbolize innovation and ambition. Featuring clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic, it reflects the speed and efficiency of flash technology. The open “D” letterform merges seamlessly with a pixel-inspired “S,” representing collaboration and partnership in shaping the future of technology. Flexible in both vertical and horizontal orientations, the logo’s design defies limitations and embodies Sandisk’s commitment to progress.