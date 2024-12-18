Unix India launches UX-1522: 20,000 mAh fast-charging power bank

Unix India has introduced its latest offering, the UX-1522 heavy-duty 20,000mAh Power Bank. Engineered to cater to a variety of devices, including Type-C laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other compatible electronics, the UX-1522 supports fast charging of up to 100W. It comes with a 365-day warranty and is available for purchase on the Unix India website (Unixindia.in) and at leading retail stores across the country.

The UX-1522 features three charging ports—two Type-C input/output ports and one USB output port—enabling users to charge up to three devices simultaneously. With Power Delivery (PD) technology, it ensures quick charging for all connected devices. The power bank also includes an adaptive quick charging feature and a Type-C to Type-C cable specifically designed for charging laptops, providing a smooth charging experience for users on the move. Additionally, its digital display offers real-time updates on charging voltage and battery capacity, allowing for complete control over charging needs.

To ensure safety and efficiency, the UX-1522 is equipped with smart chip technology that protects devices from overheating, overcharging, and other risks. Its durable lithium-ion battery delivers reliable performance, capable of charging an average smartphone from 0% to 50% in just 20 minutes.

Built with sturdy materials, the UX-1522 is designed for long-lasting use, making it perfect for travel and everyday needs. It meets safety standards certified by BIS and other regulatory bodies, ensuring compliance and suitability for air travel.

Alongside the UX-1522, Unix India has also launched the UX-1527 Power Bank, which offers 22.5W power delivery, a digital display for battery percentage, and built-in cables for hassle-free charging across multiple devices.