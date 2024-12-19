ADDA wins Tenant Engagement Solution Award

ADDA has been honored as the ‘Best Tenant Engagement Solution of the Year’ at the World Realty Congress, a prestigious event recognizing excellence in the real estate sector. This award highlights ADDA’s innovative efforts over the last 15 years in transforming community management.

This marks ADDA’s third consecutive win at the Congress, formerly known as the International Real Estate Community Management Summit (IRECMS). In 2022, the platform was awarded for Best Implementation of Technology, while in 2023, it secured the Silver as Proptech Company of the Year. Held in Dubai, the World Realty Congress attracts global leaders and stakeholders in the real estate industry.

Bengaluru-headquartered ADDA powers over 3,500 housing societies in India and has a strong international presence, particularly in Dubai and the UAE, where it supports more than 500 communities. Notable projects include Princess Towers, Sustainable City, Dubai World Trade Center, and Dubai Sports City.

The company has also diversified its product offerings in the UAE region, including being the first to launch a community management app in Arabic and integrate with the UAE Land Department’s Mollak initiative.

ADDA Co-Founder & CEO San Banerjee commented, “Our mission is to empower communities by fostering better communication and engagement among residents. The ADDA Community App has helped increase resident satisfaction by 95%. I thank the World Realty Congress for this honor and applaud Team ADDA for their continuous innovation.”

With AI-enabled features and groundbreaking solutions, ADDA continues to set new benchmarks in the community management industry globally.