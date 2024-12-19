LOGIC Launches Estilo 2.0

LOGIC introduces Estilo 2.0, a sleek 138-inch LED display designed to meet both business and personal needs. This feature-packed display combines advanced technology with an elegant design, offering an ideal solution for various environments.

Estilo 2.0 comes with a built-in SoC (System on Chip), 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and wireless content-sharing capabilities, eliminating the need for external devices. Its ultra-slim 31mm screen can be wall or floor-mounted and delivers Full HD visuals with a 170° viewing angle. Integrated 30W speakers provide immersive sound, enhancing any setting.

Pankaj Bellad, Business Head at LOGIC, explains, “Estilo 2.0 offers advanced features with simple operation, making it the perfect choice for users seeking a high-quality, flexible display solution.”

With a dual Cortex-A72 processor and quad Cortex-A53 cores at 1.8GHz, Estilo 2.0 ensures crisp Full HD clarity for presentations and entertainment. The built-in wireless content-sharing and integrated 60W audio create a seamless experience. Its adjustable brightness (100-550cd/㎡) reduces eye strain, while its minimalist design and versatile installation options make it ideal for boardrooms, classrooms, or home entertainment.