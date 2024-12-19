Samsung to unveil new AI-powered home appliances at CES 2025

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to unveil a new lineup of home appliances powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at CES 2025 next month. The company will showcase its latest Bespoke refrigerator, washer, and dryer, all integrated with AI home solutions. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10.

Samsung’s AI home technology connects all of its appliances to the SmartThings platform, allowing users to remotely monitor and control their devices. With the updated system, users can adjust power and settings across their home appliances directly from the touchscreen on any of the connected products.

Additionally, the appliances will offer internet access and support for various online applications, including YouTube and music streaming services. The new AI-powered refrigerators will serve as a hub for the SmartThings platform, connecting not only home appliances but also other devices like door locks, curtains, and lighting.

Moon Jong-seung, Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Digital Appliances Business Division, emphasized the competitive advantage of Samsung’s screen-based AI home appliances, which offer seamless device connectivity. He added, "We will continue to introduce a variety of AI home appliances and services to help users reduce household chores and enhance their device connectivity experiences."