Camera Champ

Vivo’s X series may not land with as much fanfare as the Samsung and OnePlus flagships for the year, but the brand has, with the X100 Pro and the X90 Pro that came before it, cemented its position among Android buyers who clearly prefer the ‘camera first, smartphone second’ approach. No surprises then, that the X200 Pro continues to put photography front and center, but is this the camera phone to beat as we go into 2025?
Forgoing the curved edges of the X100 Pro, the X200 Pro follows recent trends towards a boxier design with flat, brushed metal finish sides. Thanks to its reduced footprint courtesy the thinned-out screen bezels, it’s handier and easier to hold, even though it isn’t lightweight at 228g. The Titanium Gray color is understated and mature, with a satiny finish that repels smudges and keeps the attention focused on the expectedly large camera island. Stretching nearly across the width of the device, the circular island dominates the otherwise clean rear panel, with none of the photography taglines and metal etching from the past. Elsewhere, the device is as durable as flagships get, with proprietary Armor Glass on the display, IP68 protection along with the IP69 rating against high-pressure water ingress that’s all the rage on Android flagships these days.
Around the front, the X200 Pro retains the 6.78-inch, 2800x1260 pixel resolution as its predecessor, only this time the screen ramps up to 4500 nits with HDR content and is noticeably brighter in daily use outdoors as well. You get 2160Hz PWM dimming at all brightness levels for reduced eye strain, and the LTPO display can dip down all the way to 0.1Hz to conserve battery. The ultrasound fingerprint sensor is higher on the screen and is quick to authenticate, even with damp fingers.
Time for the cameras, arguably the single biggest reason you’re likely considering the X200 Pro. For the price, you get a new 50MP Sony Lytia-818 sensor (1/1.28-inch) in place of the larger 1-inch sensor of the X100 Pro, but the highlight is the inclusion of the 200MP Samsung HP9 for the periscope telephoto, the latter using Vivo’s AI magic to take nearly lossless photos at up to 10x zoom (the 50MP ultrawide and 32MP selfie shooters remain unchanged). Daytime photos are packed with details, excellent dynamic range and on-point white balance. Crucially, the photo quality is consistent across lighting conditions, whether you’re capturing hyperactive pets or people portraits in less-than-ideal indoor lighting. People portraits benefit significantly from the telephoto lens, with the option of choosing from between five focal lengths (and excellent edge-detection and gorgeous bokeh at each length) to frame the subject. This one-two combo of the 50MP primary and the versatile telephoto alone makes the X200 Pro the strongest camera package around going into 2025, and I know my SIM will stay in this phone long after the review is done. That said, ultrawide shots also see a boost from the dedicated V3+ imaging chip, and the super macro mode delivers stellar results as well. If anything, the selfies are the odd man out in the package, delivering usable shots but nothing that blows you away quite like the other lens.
Delivering a big camera package hasn’t meant that the X200 Pro is lacking in performance. Far from it – the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage ensures that you don’t have to worry about either everyday performance or heavy games / multitasking. It runs Funtouch 15 with Android 15 out of the box, with a number of AI-enabled features like Circle to Search, AI summarization and translation/transcription. Like most upcoming 2025 flagships, the X200 Pro packs in a 6000mAh battery, using silicon-carbon technology to deliver higher density batteries that last nearly nine hours of screen-time, or about 2 days of moderate use. Couple that with 90W wired charging (with the bundled charger) plus 30W wireless charging, and there’s absolutely no battery anxiety whatsoever.
All said, the X200 Pro is packed full of top-shelf stuff, but a single 16GB/512GB variant means you must commit to spending a princely amount. A more compelling base variant with this stellar camera package, Vivo?
Rating: 9/10
Price: Rs. 94,999