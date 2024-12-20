Camera Champ

Vivo’s X series may not land with as much fanfare as the Samsung and OnePlus flagships for the year, but the brand has, with the X100 Pro and the X90 Pro that came before it, cemented its position among Android buyers who clearly prefer the ‘camera first, smartphone second’ approach. No surprises then, that the X200 Pro continues to put photography front and center, but is this the camera phone to beat as we go into 2025?

Forgoing the curved edges of the X100 Pro, the X200 Pro follows recent trends towards a boxier design with flat, brushed metal finish sides. Thanks to its reduced footprint courtesy the thinned-out screen bezels, it’s handier and easier to hold, even though it isn’t lightweight at 228g. The Titanium Gray color is understated and mature, with a satiny finish that repels smudges and keeps the attention focused on the expectedly large camera island. Stretching nearly across the width of the device, the circular island dominates the otherwise clean rear panel, with none of the photography taglines and metal etching from the past. Elsewhere, the device is as durable as flagships get, with proprietary Armor Glass on the display, IP68 protection along with the IP69 rating against high-pressure water ingress that’s all the rage on Android flagships these days.

Around the front, the X200 Pro retains the 6.78-inch, 2800x1260 pixel resolution as its predecessor, only this time the screen ramps up to 4500 nits with HDR content and is noticeably brighter in daily use outdoors as well. You get 2160Hz PWM dimming at all brightness levels for reduced eye strain, and the LTPO display can dip down all the way to 0.1Hz to conserve battery. The ultrasound fingerprint sensor is higher on the screen and is quick to authenticate, even with damp fingers.