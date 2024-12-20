Gadgets of the Week: Swiss Military BT Speaker, Vivo X200, JBL Go 3 Eco and Qi2

Vivo X200

Vivo’s X200 is a flagship level smartphone packing in ace cameras while also balancing extreme functionality and impeccable style. Available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black, the phone is a mere 7.99mm thick! The cameras in the X200 are among the best available in the market with new features including Telephoto Hyperzoom and Macro letting you get close and closer to subjects. Proprietary Zeiss Multifocal portraits let you choose how you wish to be photographed to look your best. My favourite aspect is the new Street photography camera setting allowing for a professional, dynamic and immersive experience. The X200 runs on Mediatek’s powerful Dimensity 9400 Flagship SOC allowing for peak performance all-round. A 5800mAH Semi-Solid sate battery (India’s first*) gives me almost 40 hours of juice on a single charge, while the 6.67” screen with 4500-nits local peak brightness is clear, sharp and easy on the eyes. To top all this off FunTouch OS 15 (based on Android 15) is ultra stable, smooth and seamless for my usage. Vivo clearly has a winner in their hands with the well-priced X200! INR 65,999 vivo.com