Gadgets of the Week: Swiss Military BT Speaker, Vivo X200, JBL Go 3 Eco and Qi2

Swiss Military BT Speaker
The Retro classic 2.0 Bluetooth speaker from Swiss Military Audio comes with an old school wooden design and room-filling sound. Setting up the speaker is simple and it connects to your smartphone effortlessly allowing you to play music, podcasts, audiobooks etc. Sound is clear (especially for dialogue) whereas music comes out effervescent and lively with enough volume for a large room (courtesy a 20W Classic D Amp). Battery life is excellent (10+hrs) while connectivity is available via USB 2.0, AUX-in and there’s quintessential FM Radio for entertainment. I personally really like the idea and feel of radios from the 70s and 80s and the Retro Classic 2.0 from Swiss Military Audio brings nostalgic memories while belting out quality audio! INR 2,899 swissmilitaryaudio.com
Vivo X200
Vivo’s X200 is a flagship level smartphone packing in ace cameras while also balancing extreme functionality and impeccable style. Available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black, the phone is a mere 7.99mm thick! The cameras in the X200 are among the best available in the market with new features including Telephoto Hyperzoom and Macro letting you get close and closer to subjects. Proprietary Zeiss Multifocal portraits let you choose how you wish to be photographed to look your best. My favourite aspect is the new Street photography camera setting allowing for a professional, dynamic and immersive experience. The X200 runs on Mediatek’s powerful Dimensity 9400 Flagship SOC allowing for peak performance all-round. A 5800mAH Semi-Solid sate battery (India’s first*) gives me almost 40 hours of juice on a single charge, while the 6.67” screen with 4500-nits local peak brightness is clear, sharp and easy on the eyes. To top all this off FunTouch OS 15 (based on Android 15) is ultra stable, smooth and seamless for my usage. Vivo clearly has a winner in their hands with the well-priced X200! INR 65,999 vivo.com
JBL Go 3 Eco
JBL is renowned for their speakers. The Go 3 Eco is an affordable BT speaker (ideal as a gift during this festive season) that comes with original JBL Pro sound and is made from eco-friendly materials. The speaker is so compact that it can literally travel around with you everywhere around the house or around the world. With IP67 resistance you can use it by the pool, while an integrated loop lets you carry it effortlessly. Battery life lasts for about 5 hours and you get multiple colour options including this vivid green! INR 3,499 in.jbl.com
Qi2
Qi2 is the latest version of the Qi standard for wireless charging. It uses clever magnets to help devices find the charging point and charge quicker. Qi2 compatible chargers can provide charge speed upto 15W and the tech is compatible with MagSafe devices. Qi2 is an open standard and allows both iOS and Android phones which are compatible to charge rapidly. Some phones which can currently charge via Qi2 include the iPhone 15 and 16 series (backwards compatibility upto iPhone 12) and the HMD Skyline. While accessory makers like Anker, Belkin, Stuffcool, Mophie and others have Qi2 chargers in the market already, expect a whole range of new phones in 2025 to adopt this wonderful charging protocol as an option. Wirelesspowerconsortium.com
Samsung AI washing Machine
Samsung’s new 12 Kg Bespoke AI Washing Machines are designed to simplify laundry care for consumers. These advanced machines sport top notch featureslike AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings integration, while optimising wash cycles based on fabric type and soil level for a thorough yet gentle clean. With a sleek design and energy-saving capabilities that can reduce electricity bills by up to 70%, they offer both style and efficiency. Convenient and ideal for busy households. INR 52,990 onwards samsung.com
Speras P10R-V2
This flashlight is a one stop solution to illuminating the night. The P10R V2 is a high performance beast that can provide an insane 10000 lumen max output (about 200x brighter than your phone flashlight). It’s powered by a rechargeable 10000mAh Li battery pack that can also run for about 36 hours non stop (at 100 lumen output). This flashlight is ideal for searching, rescue, and other outdoor activities. It can also light up distances of upto 574m and there’s an SOS mode for emergencies and IP68 resistance for rough terrains. INR 16,700 sperasflashlight.com
Braun Chronograph
This robust chronograph wristwatch comes with both an analogue and digital display. While the analogue shows time in hours, minutes and seconds, the digital display shows a second time zone, calendar, stopwatch, step counter, calorie counter and tracks distance without the need of a smartphone or companion app. The 45mm dial is bold and legible while the the quartz movement provides accurate time with the watch providing water resistance upto 50m. INR 23,600 braun-clocks.com