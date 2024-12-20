Mini Maestro

“Made in India” long before it became a buzz phrase, Sonodyne has long served the serious audiophile and pro-studio markets. The brand has forayed into Bluetooth wireless speakers, and the Antara is the entry-level in the lineup. Upon first glance, Antara sports a fairly safe, inoffensive design, with a black metal grille across the front of the speaker and an ABS body – in black or white finishes - with IP65 splash resistance for poolside use. It’s small enough to be thrown into a backpack, if the 1.5kg weight isn’t a deterrent.

Playback controls are ensconced within a black rubberized panel on the top, an aesthetic I couldn’t really get behind – unless this speaker is placed in a brightly lit area, you really have to look closely as the controls lack any backlighting whatsoever. While most would use Bluetooth 5,4 to connect with the speaker, you do get connectivity ports around the rear – a USB-A for plugging into a thumb drive to play MP3s (if you still have them around), a 3.5mm aux-in for wired playback and a Type-C port for charging…although a set of LEDs would have been nice to indicate current charge levels. Interestingly, there’s a pre-out port to connect an external subwoofer, a nod to the brand’s legacy in home audio equipment, but most would consider it excessive for a Bluetooth speaker. Handier is the ability to connect two Antaras in ‘Duet Mode’ for a more immersive audio experience.