Nazara Publishing reveals FAU-G: Domination Android beta release date

Nazara Publishing, the publishing division of Nazara Technologies, has announced that the Android beta for its highly anticipated Made-in-India military shooter, Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G): Domination, will be available starting December 22, 2024.

The game, developed by Mumbai-based Dot9 Games, recently completed hands-on playtests with game design students from Ecole Intuit and KJ Somaiya. This marks a significant milestone in the development process, bringing the first-person shooter closer to its official release.

The beta will offer players an early glimpse into the game’s comprehensive features, including maps, modes, weapons, and playable characters. Key updates to this version, shaped by feedback from previous playtests, include map optimizations, sound enhancements, weapon balancing, and other refinements. These changes aim to deliver a polished and immersive gaming experience.

Participants in the beta will also receive exclusive cosmetic items as a token of their contribution to the game’s development. These rewards will not be available after the official launch. Additionally, some players will have the chance to win limited-edition FAU-G: Domination merchandise.

Due to potential high demand, access to the beta may be delayed. For updates, players can follow Dot9 Games on Instagram and Twitter or join the official Discord channel.