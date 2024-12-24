Noise introduces Gan-Powered adapters and magnetic type-C cables

Noise takes a leap forward in creating a comprehensive connected lifestyle ecosystem with its latest innovation, the Noise Power Series. This new lineup includes advanced GaN (Gallium Nitride) Adapters and Magnetic Type-C to C Cables, marking the brand's entry into the power accessories category with a focus on seamless technology solutions.

Designed for consumers who value efficiency, style, and seamless device integration, the Noise Power Series revolutionizes the charging experience. Featuring cutting-edge technology and sleek designs, the series offers fast, reliable, and versatile solutions tailored for modern living. It seamlessly blends into contemporary settings, reflecting Noise’s commitment to innovation that enhances both convenience and aesthetics.

GaN Technology: Compact, Efficient, and Sustainable

The Noise Power Series harnesses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to set a new standard for power accessories. Offering fast charging, compact designs, and exceptional efficiency, Noise GaN Adapters can charge devices from 0 to 50% in approximately 30 minutes. These adapters are up to 50% smaller than traditional chargers, ensuring portability without sacrificing power.

Available in 30W, 65W, and 100W models, the adapters support multiple devices simultaneously, allowing users to charge up to four gadgets at once. They are compatible with over 10,000 devices and feature convertible plugs for Indian and US pin standards, making them ideal for international travel. Additionally, advanced safety features like overcharge protection and efficient heat dissipation enhance performance and durability.

Magnetic Charging Cable: Versatility Meets Durability

The Noise Magnetic Type-C to C Cable combines functionality and elegance. With 100W power output and 480 Mbps data transfer speed, it supports fast charging and seamless data syncing for a variety of devices. The cable’s braided nylon design ensures durability, withstanding up to 10,000 bends, while its magnetic winding feature keeps it tangle-free and organized.

The 1-meter length balances flexibility and convenience, while metallic caps add a refined touch, making it a premium accessory for users seeking both style and functionality.

Innovation Meets Everyday Practicality

The Noise Power Series embodies the brand’s dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with practicality. It empowers users to stay connected and powered, whether at home, work, or on the go, without compromising on convenience or style.

With a vision to build a fully integrated tech ecosystem, Noise continues to redefine power accessories by offering products that seamlessly blend functionality, innovation, and sleek design, enhancing the connected lifestyles of tech-savvy consumers.

Pricing and Availability

The Noise Power Series is now available on gonoise.com at the following launch prices: