BOULT Launches TWS Astra Neo

India’s fastest-growing wearable-brand, today announced the launch of it made-in-India Astra Neo, the latest innovation in true wireless stereo (TWS) gaming earbuds. Crafted for gamers, the Astra Neo boasts low latency, offering an unparalleled gaming experience. With an impressive 70 hours of playtime, a comfortable grip, and Zen™ Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation, it elevates gaming to the next level. Its IPX5 water resistance, dual-device connectivity, and fast charging capabilities make it the ultimate choice for gaming enthusiasts seeking value for money. Additionally, its Lightning Boult™ Type-C Fast Charging grants an astounding 100 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

The TWS features a premium finish. It will be available in two colours - Black & White. With an impressive playtime, Bluetooth™ 5.4 connectivity, and lowest latency of 40ms in gaming mode, the Astra Neo ensures uninterrupted entertainment. Its Comfort Grip and Mode sync LED enhances user experience while the Zen™ Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation guarantees crystal-clear communication. Proudly made in India, Astra Neo offers fast charging capabilities, with just 10 minutes providing 100 minutes of playtime through USB-C. Equipped with large 13mm BoomX™ Bass Drivers, SBC, mSBC and AAC codec support, it delivers an immersive sound quality. Experience the epitome of audio excellence with Astra Neo.

Price: INR 1,099/-onwards