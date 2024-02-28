Wonderchef launches new blender named Magneto

Wonderchef, a maker of cookware and kitchen appliances, has introduced the Magneto at INR 6,999. Dubbed by the firm as the world's safest blender, the Magneto features magnetic drive technology.
The blender does not have any exposed blades or couplers that can touch the user's fingers while the blades rotate at a high speed. It also comes with a 60-second automatic cycle and variable speed operation. Once the operation is complete, the blender stops the operation automatically.
It features a brushless BLDC motor, a portable sipper jar, and is available in many colourways. The blender is available at the Wonderchef website, exclusive brand outlets, and authorised retailers.