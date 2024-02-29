Gadgets of the week: Sony SRS-XV500, Ambrane Aerosync Quad & more

AIWA’s MAGNIFIQ - a new 75-inch 4K UHD QLED TV, comes with Google TV and provides stunning visuals. The TV also provides Aiwa signature sound for clarity and Far Field Tech for voice prompts. Other advantages include Dolby Vision and Atmos, as well as HDR 10 and Quantum Dot technology for vibrant, accurate colours. The bezel-less design and multiple connectivity options ensure that you have a great audio-visual experience. INR 1.30 lakh. aiwaindia.com
Ambrane’s AeroSync Quad is a four-in-one wireless charger and power bank with a 10,000 mAh capacity. It's ideal for charging not only your smartphone (wired 22.5 W or wireless 15 W) but also earbuds and smartwatches (Qi chargeable). The sleek device also lets you charge vertically or horizontally and has Type C and A ports for multi-device charging. INR 1,999. ambraneindia.com
iQOO’s smartphones are packed with dynamic features and always provide peak performance. The new iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED display at 452 ppi and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It’s encased in a premium leather finish and sports a Squircle camera design. Running on a SnapDragon Gen 2 mobile platform in tandem with iQOO’s proprietary Q1 chip, you can expect impressive flagship-level performance from the Neo 9 Pro as well as superior gaming features. Available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colourways. INR 34,999. iqoo.com
Titan’s new range of watches includes this spectacular Ceramic Fusion Automatic watch with an in-house automatic movement and ceramic build. Ceramic provides additional durability and scratch resistance and is also light, with hypoallergenic properties as well as fluid colour options. The in-house 7A20-S movement is a remarkable achievement, promising 36 hours of power reserve and good accuracy for daily use. The watch is also protected by sapphire crystal, and the skeletal dial displays the intricacies of the movement. A watch range par excellence from Titan! INR 24,995. titan.co.in
If you’re on the lookout for a speaker with plenty of impressive bass and high-quality sound, Sony’s new SRS-XV500 provides both and then some. Two X-Balanced speaker units deliver strong, powerful bass, along with two tweeters for clear vocals and an expansive sound field. The speaker also boasts a 25-hour long-lasting battery and a portable design, which allows you to have a party anywhere. There’s also karaoke and guitar input options, as well as customisable lighting to set the mood. IPX4 resistance also permits these speakers to be splash-proof. INR 31,990. ShopatSC.com
The new Accentum Plus wireless headphones from Sennheiser bring your music to life with the unique Sennheiser sound. The headphones also provide exceptional comfort, durability, and superior acoustics. Other features include Hybrid ANC, 50-hour battery life, touch-gesture controls, aptX Adaptive, and BT 5.2. Available in black and white colour variants. INR 14,990. sennheiser-hearing.com
Gadget reviews:
BlendJet 2 is an epic blender that is compact, portable, powerful, and rechargeable. This has been my go-to blender, juicer, and smoothie maker over the past three weeks, and I’m blown away by its functionality. BlendJet 2 comes in multiple colours and is easy to charge via USB-C (one full charge took about 1.5 hours and gave me about 17 blend cycles). BlendJet 2 allowed me to create healthy and tasty smoothies and shakes with minimal effort (and that’s really the point).
The device is also ultra-quiet compared to other juicers and blenders on the market. Some of the additional concoctions I created include frozen lattes, salad dressings, soups, and fabulous chutneys. BlendJet 2 is super easy to clean and can be used with additional accessories such as large (XL) jars and drinking lids (also available on the website). BlendJet 2 has both inspired and re-invigorated me to have tastier, healthier smoothies and juices, thanks to its incredible ease of use and functionality. Time to get yours!!! INR 2,999. blendjet.in
Honor’s new smartwatch, Choice, is an extremely stylish watch that’s also elegant, light, and comfortable on the wrist. There are several aspects to using this watch that I’ve really appreciated over the past 12 days: an excellent 1.95-inch AMOLED display that’s bright, visible, and clear in all lighting conditions; clear BT calling (much louder and clearer than most smartwatches with this feature); verified 12 days of battery life; good consistent metrics for activity and sleep tracking; a brilliant integrated GNSS for precise navigation if you're running, trekking, or hiking; and five ATM water resistance if you’re going for a swim.
Choice also lets you sync up with the Honor Health App for recording health and fitness data. The Honor Choice is a cut above the rest at its price point in terms of quality, functionality, looks, and usage. Strongly Recommended! INR 5,999. explorehonor.com