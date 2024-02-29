Gadgets of the week: Sony SRS-XV500, Ambrane Aerosync Quad & more

BlendJet 2 is an epic blender that is compact, portable, powerful, and rechargeable. This has been my go-to blender, juicer, and smoothie maker over the past three weeks, and I’m blown away by its functionality. BlendJet 2 comes in multiple colours and is easy to charge via USB-C (one full charge took about 1.5 hours and gave me about 17 blend cycles). BlendJet 2 allowed me to create healthy and tasty smoothies and shakes with minimal effort (and that’s really the point).

The device is also ultra-quiet compared to other juicers and blenders on the market. Some of the additional concoctions I created include frozen lattes, salad dressings, soups, and fabulous chutneys. BlendJet 2 is super easy to clean and can be used with additional accessories such as large (XL) jars and drinking lids (also available on the website). BlendJet 2 has both inspired and re-invigorated me to have tastier, healthier smoothies and juices, thanks to its incredible ease of use and functionality. Time to get yours!!! INR 2,999. blendjet.in