Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ review: Crowd-pleasers

Out of their boxes, the S24 and 24+ look remarkably similar to their predecessors, from the squared-off aluminium design with rounded corners to the vertical stacked camera layout on the rear. Samsung has managed to pack in some extra screen size on both models (6.2 vs. 6.1 and 6.7 vs. 6.6 inches) without making them noticeably bigger—they're just a shade taller and the bezels are a hair slimmer.

Size-wise, the S24 is a big win for smaller hands, and both phones are easy to grip with their flatter edges. Of course, there’s Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an IP68 rating, so there’s added durability even if you have butterfingers. Lovely colours too; the Amber Yellow and Cobalt Violet colours were distinctive without being over-the-top flashy.

Now, typically Samsung reserves its best displays for the Ultra, but the S24 and S24+ see equally bright 2,600 peak brightness displays, and the Plus even has the same QHD resolution AMOLED display as the Ultra (only FHD+ on the S24), albeit without the added glare reduction that really makes a difference in everyday use. Even so, these are excellent panels for HDR media consumption and gaming; the LTPO panels ensure the phone is fluid while still saving on battery; and the dual speaker setup gets reasonably loud as well.

One of the key differences with the Ultra (and the cause of some initial scepticism) was the choice of Samsung’s in-house Exynos chip to power the S24/S24+, as opposed to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powers the Ultra. In daily use, I noticed no perceptible differences between the S24 Plus and the OnePlus 12 when used side by side, although the S24 series felt slightly warmer to the touch (courtesy of the OnePlus’ excellent vapor cooling). Games like Genshin Impact and COD Mobile ran without any issues as well, so it does feel that both phones serve up a comparable flagship experience. Software features are on par with the Ultra, with all the generative AI features like ‘circle to search’, summarization and translation, and photo editing features continuing to impress across the board.