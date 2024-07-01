Apple Intelligence: AI with robust privacy coming soon on your devices

As artificial intelligence (AI) begins to reshape user experiences across devices and applications, Apple is introducing 'Apple Intelligence' with powerful generative models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac systems. This integration is set to debut in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia this fall through a beta release.

'Apple Intelligence' aims to set a new standard for privacy in AI by understanding personal context to deliver intelligent insights that are both helpful and relevant. It will include ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4o, later this year.

This advancement promises to fundamentally change how people communicate, work, and express themselves:

Apple's generative models have been tailored to incorporate personal context, ensuring that the intelligence provided is not only useful but also highly relevant to individual users.

To safeguard privacy, Apple has introduced Private Cloud Compute. This system dynamically allocates computational tasks between on-device processing and dedicated Apple silicon servers, ensuring robust privacy protections while scaling computational capacity.

AI-powered writing tools will enhance productivity by assisting users in tasks such as rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text efficiently.

Developers can utilize the 'TextView' delegate API to customize app behavior during text processing. For instance, apps can pause syncing to avoid conflicts while Apple Intelligence processes text.

The Image Playground API enables developers to integrate image creation directly within their apps. This feature leverages on-device processing, eliminating the need for developers to host or develop separate models, thereby enhancing user experience.

'Genmoji' represents emoji as inline images, enriching communication with expressive visuals.

Siri's capabilities are enhanced with predefined and pre-trained App Intents across various domains. This empowers developers to integrate Siri with their apps, allowing Siri to perform actions and make these actions more discoverable across the system.

Through 'App Entities', Siri gains the ability to understand and retrieve content from apps, providing users with relevant information seamlessly.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio. Participants in phone calls are notified automatically when recordings start, and Apple Intelligence generates summaries after calls to help recall important points.

Enhanced photo and video search capabilities within the system make it easier for users to find and manage their media content.

These advancements underscore Apple's commitment to integrating AI responsibly into its ecosystem, enhancing user experiences while maintaining stringent privacy standards.