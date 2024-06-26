Samsung partners with Red Hat to enhance reliability of new AI chip infrastructure

Samsung announced a major step forward in AI chip development on Tuesday. They've completed building new facilities to produce faster, more efficient chips specifically designed for artificial intelligence computing. This new infrastructure uses CXL technology, which improves communication between processors, accelerators, and memory chips.

Also, read: Meta AI arrives in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more

It's seen as the next big thing in memory tech after high-bandwidth memory. Samsung also partnered with Red Hat, a software company, to ensure the reliability of these CXL memory products.They believe this collaboration will keep them at the leading edge of memory solutions and the CXL ecosystem.