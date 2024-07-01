Infinix launches new laptop with GenAI capabilities in India

On Saturday, Infinix launched the Zero Book Ultra AI PC, a new laptop featuring generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities aimed at establishing a forward-looking ecosystem of laptops in India.

The laptop is powered by Intel's Core Ultra Processor, touted as the first AI processor ready for real-world applications, blending high performance with groundbreaking AI capabilities.

Key features of the Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC include a 15.6-inch display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports the latest WiFi 6E protocol with 6GHz frequency, delivering up to 9.6 Gbps throughput, alongside seamless Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Additionally, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC incorporates "PC Connection," enabling features that bridge Android to Windows functionalities, enhancing user versatility and productivity.

Also, read: Healthcare experts caution against AI-driven self-diagnosis and medication

Infinix aims to position the Zero Book Ultra AI PC as a leader in the Indian market by integrating cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers.

Price: Rs 59,990 onwards.

Available: Online July 10 onwards.