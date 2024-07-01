WhatsApp rolling out new feature to bring a communities tab to iPad

Meta-owned WhatsApp is developing a new feature to introduce a 'communities tab' specifically for iPad users. According to a report shared by WABetaInfo, the communities tab will be integrated into the WhatsApp iPad app, addressing previous limitations where iPads were considered linked devices with constrained functionalities.

Previously, iPad users could explore communities within their chats list, but it was cumbersome as communities were mixed with other conversations, requiring manual searching.

With the upcoming update, WhatsApp aims to enhance user convenience by providing a dedicated communities tab on iPad. This tab will allow users to manage and navigate their communities directly from the app, offering a streamlined experience.

Additionally, the new feature will enable iPad users to create and administer communities directly through the app, a functionality previously limited to primary devices.

Currently available to select beta testers, the communities tab for iPad will gradually roll out to more users in the coming days, as per the report.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is reportedly developing an in-app dialer feature that will enable users to make calls directly from the app without the need to add contacts to their address book. This feature will include a floating action button within the calls tab, providing quick access to the in-app dialer.