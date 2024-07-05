Insta360 X4 review: The ultimate 360-degree action camera with 8K video and unmatched stability

In fact, most folks would be hard pressed to tell the two apart, as the X4 is just a shade taller and thicker, albeit noticeably heavier (231g vs 180g) to fit in a larger battery. It’s still comfortable to hold and grip, and the rubbery, rugged finish coupled with the Gorilla Glass protection on the 2.5-inch screen and the 10-meter-deep waterproofing, ensure it retains its action camera credentials and holds its own against the likes of the GoPro Hero 12 Black. Just pick up the optional clip-on lens guard if you’re heading out for some extreme sports and want the lens to remain unscathed. With the threaded quarter inch screw mount, the X4 can fit on any conventional tripod or camera mount, but you’ll want to consider Insta 360’s specially designed ‘invisible’ selfie sticks, which are slim enough for the Insta360 software to automatically erase in the final video. Or you could use the 3 - meter long ‘extended edition selfie stick’ to capture drone-like overhead video, particularly useful for places where drone photography is restricted.