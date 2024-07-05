Xiaomi 14 Civi review: Premium design and performance without the premium price tag

Let’s talk cameras first. On the Civi, you get an optically stabilised 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP 2x telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide, with a dual selfie shooter setup on the front (32MP main and 32MP ultrawide) rounding out the package. The primary camera delivers good detail in daylight, with good dynamic range and colours that lean towards the saturated, and the ultrawide and the telephoto match the colour science of the primary shooter rather well.

Noise levels are restrained in low-light images as well, and save for the odd overexposed photo, the 14 Civi does a great job of nailing the brief for just about any everyday shooting situation. Portraits are the strong suit of the Civi with the 50MP telephoto, with a pleasing bokeh and the versatility of the various Leica portrait modes for different portrait compositions, although the camera does aggressively smooth out facial features even if you disable all filters.