Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 with 50MP camera in India

Nothing, a consumer technology brand based in London, unveiled its latest smartphone in India on Monday under its sub-brand CMF, featuring a 50MP camera. Accompanying the smartphone's launch are the CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, highlighted, "CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2, and CMF Buds Pro 2 exemplify Nothing's distinctive blend of creativity, functionality, and customization through design."

The CMF Phone 1 boasts a 50MP rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, 5000 mAh battery, and a 16 MP front camera. It supports a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for smoother user interactions.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display, offering high resolution and more than 100 customizable watch faces. It supports over 120 sports modes, automatic recognition of 5 sports, and continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and stress levels.

Also, read: Xiaomi 14 Civi review: Premium design and performance without the premium price tag

CMF Buds Pro 2 are equipped with dual drivers—11 mm bass and 6 mm tweeter—for rich audio, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 50 dB, and a wide frequency range up to 5000 Hz. They offer a total battery life of 43 hours and 10 minutes of playback with a quick 10-minute charge.

The new CMF Phone 1 is offered in two versions: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, starting at Rs 15,999. The CMF Watch Pro 2 is available in Dark Gray and Ash Gray for Rs 4,999 and Blue and Orange Vegan Leather for Rs 5,499. CMF Buds Pro 2 are priced at Rs 4,299.