BenQ expands its range of 4K Monitors with the launch of all new RD280U Programming Monitor

BenQ has introduced the latest addition to its RD Series, the RD280U monitor, aimed specifically at programmers and developers. This innovative monitor incorporates BenQ’s proprietary Fine-Coated Panel, featuring advanced anti-glare and anti-reflective properties tailored to enhance coding environments for optimal adaptability.

Featuring a 28.2-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 4K+ resolution, the RD280U is designed to display more lines of code vertically. It comes equipped with essential developer tools including a KVM switch, multi-stream transport, and BenQ’s productivity software suite. The monitor includes a unique coding mode that enhances text clarity, ensuring better distinction of code under varying lighting conditions. Additionally, it features a Coding HotKey to streamline workflows, particularly beneficial for seasoned developers, complemented by the MoonHalo Backlight which improves illumination and reduces eye strain during late-night coding sessions.

The MoonHalo Backlight not only enhances the work environment by creating an immersive atmosphere but also provides extra lighting in low-lit areas while reducing glare during daytime use. It is designed not just as a backlight but as an essential tool revolutionizing programmer workspaces.

The RD Series prioritizes user comfort with Night Hours Protection, offering minimal brightness settings, an eye-care filter, dark room optimization, and Brightness Intelligence Gen2 for automatic ambient light adjustments. Display Pilot 2 software further enhances user experience by allowing adjustments without the OSD, featuring tools such as Desktop Partition, Software Dimming, Application Mode, Direct Search, Focus, Circadian Mode, HiDPI, and Shortcuts.

Key Features Summary:

Productivity-focused 3:2 aspect ratio

4K+ (3840 x 2560) resolution with 95% P3 color gamut for vivid visuals

Fine-coated panel with EyeCare technology for clear coding

Advanced Dual Coding mode with crystal-clear fonts for light and dark themes

Built-in MoonHalo Backlight with customizable lighting

Night Hours Protection with auto brightness adjustment

KVM switch, multi-stream transport, and software productivity suite

Ergonomic design with recycled materials construction

Price: INR 47,500/-

Available online and offline.