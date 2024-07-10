Goldmedal Electricals unveils Hush Flo BLDC Fan

Goldmedal Electricals has introduced the Hush Flo BLDC Fan, a testament to innovative engineering that delivers superior air circulation efficiently, setting a new standard in comfort and performance

The Hush Flo BLDC Fan offers several key features: Equipped with six LED lights, the fan accurately indicates various speed levels through intuitive illumination, all controlled conveniently via remote. Enhance convenience with off-timer options, including intervals of 2, 4, and 8 hours, allowing customizable control over device operation. Crafted with ABS material, the decorative blades combine aesthetic appeal with durability, enhancing the visual appeal of the product while ensuring long-lasting performance. A fusion of innovation and modern design, setting new standards in style and functionality. Offers consistent and efficient airflow, even during low voltage conditions, ensuring optimal performance and comfort regardless of power fluctuations.

The Hush Flo BLDC Fan is available in Satin White, Dayton Grey, and American Walnut color options, priced between Rs. 11,690 - Rs. 14,300, and includes a two-year warranty.

