itel’s Next-Gen IVCO Technology to debut with its new Smartphone Color Pro 5G

itel is preparing to launch its flagship smartphone, the Color Pro 5G, which is anticipated to showcase Next-Gen IVCO (itel Vivid Color) Technology. This advanced feature will dynamically change the smartphone's back panel color, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and appealing directly to Gen-Z users who value style and innovation. Positioned as a groundbreaking 5G device, it aims to redefine mobile consumption among young users and attract widespread interest from consumers across India.

In recent years, itel has been a standout in the tech industry, known for pioneering features and offering compelling value propositions. The Color Pro 5G is poised to add another milestone to itel's lineup of innovative smartphones under the 10K segment, reinforcing its stature as a leader in the market.

Having introduced India's first 5G smartphone under 10K last year, itel is once again poised to set new benchmarks with this upcoming launch scheduled later this month. This reaffirms itel's commitment to user-centric design and delivering high-quality products at competitive price points.

A recent CMR report underscores India's digital surge, which has fueled heightened demand for budget-friendly 4G and 5G smartphones, particularly in the sub-INR 10,000 category. itel's strategic focus on offering value-oriented smartphones that resonate with Gen-Z's preferences and style is clearly evident, merging technology seamlessly with fashion. The report identifies itel as a preferred choice for consumers seeking advanced yet affordable smartphones, owing to its dedication to delivering unmatched value propositions and cutting-edge technology.

