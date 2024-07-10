Lava launches new smartphone with curved display

On Wednesday, domestic smartphone brand Lava launched the latest addition to its Blaze series, the Lava Blaze X, featuring a curved AMOLED display.

The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch 120 Hz display with a punch-hole design for an immersive viewing experience. It includes a 64MP + 2MP rear camera with a Sony sensor and a 16MP front camera, offering various shooting modes such as Dual View Video, Film, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, Macro, and AI Emoji.

Additionally, the Blaze X is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and houses a 5000mAh battery with Type-C port and 33W Fast charging capabilities.

Coming in two striking color options—Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey—the Blaze X will be available online starting July 20, priced from Rs 13,999/-

