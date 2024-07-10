What to expect at this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10

Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 in Paris. The event is set to showcase a range of new products, including foldable phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and the eagerly awaited Galaxy Ring health wearable.

At this year's event, Samsung is expected to introduce its "Galaxy AI" system, which will integrate AI functionalities like on-device translation and photo editing across various Galaxy devices. This new Galaxy AI system is likely to debut with the upcoming Galaxy Z series, specifically the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

A major highlight of the event is anticipated to be significant upgrades to both foldable phones. Leaks suggest the Z Fold 6 will feature a lighter design, improved battery life, and a brighter 7.6-inch inner display, while the Z Flip 6 is rumored to offer a 50 MP camera, a larger 4,000mAh battery, and a new cover screen feature for real-time language translation, both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Rumors also point towards the unveiling of a new flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, potentially featuring a new "squircle" case design, a third button, and a proprietary watchband connector similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Additionally, leaks suggest redesigned Galaxy Buds will be announced at the event, featuring color accents and potentially a matte grey finish for the Pro models.

The Galaxy Ring, previously unveiled at MWC 2024, is expected to receive its official launch at the Unpacked event. This wearable device, equipped with sensors, monitors vital health metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep patterns.

In other Samsung related news: