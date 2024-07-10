WhatsApp's new feature to help users stay safe in group messaging

Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature aimed at enhancing user safety within group messaging. This update, which commenced its rollout on Tuesday and will be fully available in the coming weeks, provides users with additional information when they are added to a group by an unfamiliar contact.

According to WhatsApp, users will now see a context card displaying crucial details such as who added them to the group, the group's creation time, and the identity of the group creator. This empowers users to make informed decisions about remaining in or leaving the group, while also accessing various safety tools designed to ensure their security on the platform.

The company highlighted the practical benefits of this feature, particularly in scenarios where users have recently encountered new contacts or groups and haven't yet saved them in their phone's contacts list. It serves to verify the familiarity and legitimacy of the group before deciding on continued participation.

WhatsApp emphasized that this update represents an additional layer of safety and security, complementing existing features like silencing unknown callers, chat lock, in-app privacy check-ups, and controls over group invitations. The company also drew parallels to its current approach in 1:1 messaging, where users receive contextual information when contacted by unfamiliar individuals.

Overall, this enhancement underscores WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to enhancing user safety and fostering a secure messaging environment for its global user base.

