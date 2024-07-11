Samsung reveals India pricing for new foldables, wearables

Samsung has revealed the pricing for its latest foldable smartphones in India, opening pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 109,999, while the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version costs Rs 121,999.

For the Galaxy Z Fold6, the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 164,999, and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version comes at Rs 176,999. The top-end 12GB RAM with 1TB storage variant in Silver Shadow color is priced at Rs 200,999.

Samsung also announced a special 'Galaxy Z Assurance' offer for pre-orders, providing two screen and parts replacements valued at Rs 14,999 for just Rs 999. Existing Samsung flagship customers can avail a Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus.

JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, emphasized, "Together with AI-infused connected Galaxy ecosystem, our new products will empower you and enhance your lives. I am excited to share that both Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are manufactured at our Noida factory."