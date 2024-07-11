Samsung reveals India pricing for new foldables, wearables

Samsung has revealed the pricing for its latest foldable smartphones in India, opening pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.
The Galaxy Z Flip6 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 109,999, while the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version costs Rs 121,999.
For the Galaxy Z Fold6, the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 164,999, and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version comes at Rs 176,999. The top-end 12GB RAM with 1TB storage variant in Silver Shadow color is priced at Rs 200,999.
Samsung also announced a special 'Galaxy Z Assurance' offer for pre-orders, providing two screen and parts replacements valued at Rs 14,999 for just Rs 999. Existing Samsung flagship customers can avail a Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus.
JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, emphasized, "Together with AI-infused connected Galaxy ecosystem, our new products will empower you and enhance your lives. I am excited to share that both Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are manufactured at our Noida factory."
Don't miss
Additionally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra in 47mm size will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver colors at Rs 59,999. The Galaxy Watch 7 series includes models priced at Rs 29,999 to Rs 36,999, offering advanced features such as sleep analysis and health monitoring including Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.
The Galaxy Buds3 are priced at INR 14,999, while the Buds3 Pro will cost Rs 19,999.
All these devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and wearable devices like the Buds3 series and Galaxy watches, will be available for purchase starting July 24th.