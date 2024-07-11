Samsung unveils foldable 6 series, new wearables & Galaxy Ring

Samsung introduced its latest innovations at the 'Unpacked' event, unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 foldable phones alongside a range of wearable devices.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and wearable devices (Galaxy Ring, Buds3 series, Watch7, and Watch Ultra) will commence on July 10, with availability slated for July 24.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 will be offered in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy colors, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 will come in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint options.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, highlighted, "Our foldables cater to diverse user needs and now, enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an unprecedented experience."

Samsung's latest wearable additions aim to empower users with proactive healthcare solutions, Roh added.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, optimized for AI processing, enhanced graphics, and overall performance improvements.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 integrates AI-driven features that maximize the expansive screen, enhancing productivity significantly.

The new Google Gemini app is fully integrated into the Galaxy Z series, providing users with an AI-powered assistant directly on their devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience with its powerful chipset and larger vapour chamber, ensuring sustained performance during extended gaming sessions.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 introduces new customization and creative features, allowing users to make the most of every moment.

Samsung enhanced the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow on the Flip6, enabling AI-assisted functions without unfolding the device, such as Samsung Health updates and music controls.

Additionally, Samsung emphasized improved camera capabilities with 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors, delivering clear and detailed photos.