Gadgets of the week: Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L, Ankerwork S600, Arlo Skye Lap Desk, Logitech Mevo Core and more

The new Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is a blessing for the kitchen. It’s so smart that it can control temperature precisely while it Air Fries, bakes, defrosts and even ferments. With a 3L/6L adjustable capacity you can choose the size of your dishes, while a smart panel allows you multifunctions with upto 1500W of high-power at your disposal. The 6L capacity allows you to make a healthy 8-inch pizza and even yoghurt. Dishes such as roasted veggies, French fries and even steaks are now possible in less than 20 minutes. Xiaomi’s Air Fryer uses 3D circulating hot air ensuring less oil is required and lower-fat food can be made in a jiffy! INR 5,999 mi.com