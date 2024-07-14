Gadgets of the week: Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L, Ankerwork S600, Arlo Skye Lap Desk, Logitech Mevo Core and more

The new Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is a blessing for the kitchen. It’s so smart that it can control temperature precisely while it Air Fries, bakes, defrosts and even ferments. With a 3L/6L adjustable capacity you can choose the size of your dishes, while a smart panel allows you multifunctions with upto 1500W of high-power at your disposal. The 6L capacity allows you to make a healthy 8-inch pizza and even yoghurt. Dishes such as roasted veggies, French fries and even steaks are now possible in less than 20 minutes. Xiaomi’s Air Fryer uses 3D circulating hot air ensuring less oil is required and lower-fat food can be made in a jiffy! INR 5,999 mi.com
The S600 is a marvellous speakerphone that doubles up as a mobile stand and Qi2 charger. The S600 provides AI environmental noise reduction for clearer calls and conferences while also producing 360° sound for 16 hours of music playback. The speaker also has a built in 70° magnetic phone stand which provides upto 15W wireless charging compatible with Magsafe. INR 15,000 us.ankerwork.com
Arlo Skye’s Lap Desk is a boon for those who love working from their bed or couch. The 19” portable workspace keeps laptops elevated to avoid overheating and comes with a phone and tablet mount as well as built-in storage just below the surface. To ensure comfort and ergonomics a microbead cushion hugs your lap. INR 10,500 arloskye.com
The CW C1 "Bel Canto” Red One in collaboration with YouTube watch reviewer Andrew Morgan looks incredible. “The Red One” will be available in limited numbers. The striking watch comes with a “jumping hour” movement (Calibre FS01) which also creates a chiming sound every hour. The watch is also made from Titanium for durability and minimal weight. INR 3.42 lakhs christopherward.com
If outdoor living is your thing, look no further than the POD-01 from EXOD which is a lightweight capsule pod that’s built to last, easy to transport, set up and dismantle in literally any location. The POD-01 can be your personal sanctuary in minutes providing a space of 45 square feet, with 360° panoramic view plus ventilation and wire access spaces. INR 2.26 lakhs exod.store
The Mevo Core captures professional grade video in 4K/30fps and also streams in 1080p/30fps allowing for it to be used as a webcam and livestream cam. Once connected you can control Optical Zoom, exposure, focus, audio mixing, graphics and more with a single mobile device. With Wifi 6E you can connect multiple Mevo Cores and stream together. With a 6 hour battery life and multiple mounting options this is a great product from the house of Logitech. INR 83,500 mevo.com
These neckband wireless earphones from Promate not only sound great and last long (150hrs), but can also be used in all weather conditions. The Leap features 12mm drivers as well as BT 5.3, it also comes with a sealed shell and interior nano coating which effectively repels both sweat and rain. If you like neckband styled earphones and use them outdoors often, The Leap from Promate is an ideal product. INR 1,999 promate.com amazon.in