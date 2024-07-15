Apple approves first PC emulator for iOS to run classic games

Apple has authorized the first PC emulator for iOS, enabling users to run classic software and games within the iOS ecosystem. Initially rejected for third-party app stores in the EU, 'UTM SE' has now been approved and is freely available for iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS.

This emulator allows users to run vintage software and retro games from Windows, Mac OS 9, and Linux on their iPhones. According to the app's announcement on social media, UTM SE can now be downloaded from the iOS and visionOS App Store, with plans for availability on AltStore PAL in the near future.

Acknowledging support from the AltStore team and Apple's reconsideration of their policy, the emulator supports VGA graphics mode and terminal mode for text-only operating systems. It emulates x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures, offering the flexibility to either use pre-built machine configurations or create customized setups from scratch. Powered by QEMU, a widely respected emulator, UTM SE provides a robust platform for recreating classic computing environments on modern iOS devices.