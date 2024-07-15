Sony India announces the launch of its latest BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9

Sony India has unveiled its latest innovations with the launch of the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9, promising to redefine home entertainment with state-of-the-art audio technology. These sophisticated soundbars are the culmination of Sony's mastery in both audio and visual technologies, aimed at delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience directly to your living room.

Designed to meet the demands of modern home entertainment, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 feature 11 and 13 speaker units respectively, ensuring exceptional sound quality and immersive capabilities. With the increasing popularity of streaming services and the growing trend towards enjoying movies and games at home, these soundbars are poised to transform your viewing and gaming experiences.

Key highlights of the BRAVIA Theatre Bars include:

360 Spatial Sound Mapping: Utilizing Sony's innovative 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, these soundbars create virtual phantom speakers that envelop you in immersive audio. This technology simulates a wide sound field, akin to the cinematic experience, without the need for physical ceiling or wall-mounted speakers. Sound Field Optimization: The soundbars automatically adjust and optimize the audio output based on the layout of your room, ensuring optimal sound quality regardless of where you place them. IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®: Certified for IMAX Enhanced and equipped with Dolby Atmos® technology, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 deliver industry-leading immersive audio experiences. Dolby Atmos® creates a three-dimensional audio environment, while IMAX Enhanced certification guarantees high-quality sound as intended by filmmakers. Acoustic Center Sync: Integrating seamlessly with BRAVIA TVs, the soundbars synchronize audio with the on-screen action for a truly immersive viewing experience. This feature replicates the cinematic setup where dialogue and sound effects appear to emanate directly from the screen. Voice Zoom3: Incorporating AI-enhanced technology, Voice Zoom3 enhances dialogue clarity by amplifying or reducing dialogue volume based on AI algorithms. This ensures that dialogue remains clear and prominent amidst surrounding sound effects, enhancing overall realism and enjoyment. Optional Subwoofer and Rear Speakers: For enthusiasts seeking enhanced bass and surround sound, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 offer optional subwoofers and wireless rear speakers. These components further enrich the audio experience, providing flexibility in setup to suit individual preferences and room acoustics. BRAVIA Connect App: Enhancing user convenience, the BRAVIA Connect App allows seamless control and optimization of the soundbars directly from a smartphone. Users can adjust settings, manage audio preferences, and receive notifications about updates, all without interrupting their viewing experience. Advanced Gaming Features: With support for 8K/4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 are ideal companions for gaming setups, delivering smooth and responsive gameplay with minimal input lag. 360 Reality Audio: Incorporating Sony's 360 Reality Audio technology, these soundbars provide a lifelike music listening experience by placing instruments and vocals around you, creating a dynamic and immersive soundstage reminiscent of a live concert. Connectivity Options: Featuring HDMI ARC and Optical Input, the soundbars ensure seamless connectivity with various devices, simplifying setup and enhancing compatibility for an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Furthermore, Sony's commitment to sustainability is evident in the use of recycled materials in the construction of these soundbars, contributing to their environmental goals under the Road to Zero initiative. Additionally, Sony prioritizes accessibility, ensuring their products are designed for easy setup and use by all customers, including those with diverse needs.