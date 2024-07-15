Noise launches NoiseFit Javelin

Noise, a prominent lifestyle brand in India, has unveiled its inaugural limited-edition smartwatch, the NoiseFit Javelin, in collaboration with India's celebrated athlete and brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra. This exclusive smartwatch pays homage to Neeraj's #ArmOfGold, embodying the determination, resilience, and national pride that have brought numerous accolades to India.

From its name to its design inspired by the colors of the nation, the NoiseFit Javelin captures the essence of national pride, personalised with Neeraj’s signature and a unique serial number, commemorating his historic victory in 2021.

The NoiseFit Javelin not only celebrates Neeraj's journey but also integrates innovative features to support users in their fitness and training endeavors with equal vigor. This limited edition smartwatch epitomizes the perfect synergy between Noise and the athelete, uniting in their shared commitment to embracing individual potential and elevating India's global presence.

Neeraj's path from a promising athlete to an Olympic champion resonates deeply with Noise's brand ethos, symbolising how dreams, perseverance, and determination can lead to remarkable achievements. As Neeraj continues to inspire millions and set new records, Noise seizes the opportunity to honor his legacy and connect with enthusiasts nationwide. This special edition smartwatch symbolizes Neeraj's grit and determination on the world stage, showcasing how dedication and unwavering focus can turn ambitious dreams into reality.

In addition to commemorating Neeraj's resilience and national pride, the NoiseFit Javelin packs a host of advanced features to enhance users' lifestyles. It features a striking 1.46” AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling capabilities, and a robust 3-layer build with a screw dial crown. Inspired by Neeraj's dedication, the Javelin includes a "Scheduled DND" mode for uninterrupted focus and an SOS feature for user safety.

The NoiseFit Javelin prioritises user well-being with the comprehensive Noise Health Suite, offering features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, stress measurement, and a female cycle tracker. It boasts IP68 water and dust resistance, ensuring durability against the elements, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 7 days to keep users connected and active throughout their day.

Sporting over 100 sports modes, the NoiseFit Javelin caters to diverse fitness enthusiasts. It offers over 100 customizable watch faces, integrates a productivity suite with reminders and weather updates, and includes tools like a built-in calculator, music control, and a versatile clock with alarm, timer, and stopwatch functions.