G0VO unveils GoSurround 800 Soundbar

G0VO has introduced its latest innovation in the home audio segment with the launch of the 800 Soundbar, setting a new standard in their home audio collection. This advanced audio system delivers exceptional sound quality and offers versatile features, aiming to create a deeply immersive entertainment experience. Representing the pinnacle of home audio technology, the GoSurround 800 Soundbar is designed to enhance every aspect of audio enjoyment.

Key features of the GoSurround 800 Soundbar include Dolby Audio for dramatic surround sound from 2.1 audio channels, featuring 180 Watts of explosive Dolby sound output and 3D Surround Sound through its powerful 2-inch speakers. It includes a DSP enabled subwoofer for deep bass, a dynamic design for enhanced acoustics, and three equalizer modes for customized audio experiences. The soundbar also comes with a stylish remote control for easy adjustment of bass, treble, and volume, along with multiple connectivity options such as HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and OPT.

Bluetooth V5.3 enables seamless connection with mobile devices for amplified music playback, while integrated controls on the soundbar's key panel simplify music management and pairing. Users can monitor the soundbar's status through the LED display and choose between dynamic mounting options—placing it in front of a TV or mounting it on a wall. The GoSurround 800 Soundbar is offered at an exclusive price of Rs. 7,999/- online, backed by a one-year limited warranty and available in sleek Black color.