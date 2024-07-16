Dell Technologies announces new XPS and Inspiron line-up of Copilot+ AI PCs

Dell Technologies has officially launched the new Copilot+ AI PCs for consumers in India, specifically the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus. These devices mark a significant advancement in AI capabilities by introducing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The XPS 13 is powered by the Snapdragon X1 EliteX1E-80-100 CPU, while the Inspiron 14 Plus features the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor. Both models promise extended battery life, facilitating uninterrupted searching, creating, and working experiences. The integration of Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU and Copilot+ functionality ensures AI processing directly on the device, promising enhanced productivity, efficiency, and convenience.

Revolutionizing Creative Efficiency with the XPS 13

Continuing the legacy of the premium XPS series, the XPS 13 introduces a new era of AI within its iconic design. It stands as the thinnest and lightest XPS model yet, powered by the Snapdragon X1 Elite X1E-80 CPU. This setup not only delivers exceptional performance but also boasts up to 27 hours of battery life on a single charge, with capabilities tailored for smooth streaming and content creation. The introduction of an OLED display option further enhances brightness and power efficiency, setting new benchmarks in laptop display technology. With Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU, the XPS 13 ensures superior graphics performance while maintaining thermal efficiency and reducing noise, making it a groundbreaking device in terms of performance, efficiency, and design.

Reimagining Ideation and Expression with the Inspiron 14 Plus

Known for its connectivity and versatility, the Inspiron lineup expands with the Inspiron 14 Plus, featuring on-device AI capabilities that cater to today’s dynamic lifestyles. This model also offers extended battery life, supporting up to 21 hours of local video playback or 15 hours of 4K streaming on a QHD+ display. Utilising dual microphones and Qualcomm’s Always-On Sensing technology, the Inspiron 14 Plus provides seamless voice command integration and enhanced privacy features. The Snapdragon compute platforms ensure optimal performance across various applications, from productivity to multimedia, catering to diverse user needs.

Enhancing AI Experiences

The new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus introduce innovative AI features powered by Snapdragon X Series platforms, aimed at optimizing user time and enhancing productivity:

Cocreator enables users to generate AI-driven images using descriptive inputs and brushstrokes in real-time, ideal for presentations and creative projects.

Live Captions facilitate real-time translation of audio from 44 languages to English, enhancing communication during video calls.

New Windows Studio effects offer creative filters and lighting adjustments to elevate collaboration and presentation quality.

In summary, Dell’s new AI-powered PCs redefine computing experiences, offering enhanced performance, efficiency, and creativity across a range of applications and user scenarios.

Pricing and Availability

The XPS 13 will be available online and in stores in three variants. The base variant costs INR 1,39,990 while the highest-end variant costs INR 1,69,990.

The Inspiron 14 Plus will be available online and in stores in two variants. The base variant costs INR 115,590 while the higher-end variant costs INR 119,590.