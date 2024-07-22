BOULT introduces the CruiseCam X3

BOULT has launched the CruiseCam X3, a state-of-the-art DashCam aimed at elevating road safety and connectivity. Building on the success of its predecessor, the CruiseCam X1 series, the X3 introduces enhanced dual vision capabilities with front and rear cameras, capturing detailed footage in 2K and 1080p Full HD resolution respectively. Its 3.7" HD touch display and expansive 145° field of view (FOV) ensure comprehensive coverage of the road, minimising blind spots and enhancing overall safety.

The CruiseCam X3's dual-camera setup offers robust recording capabilities, with the front camera boasting a 4MP sensor for crisp 2K resolution and the rear camera delivering clear 1080p Full HD video. This combination ensures that every aspect of the driving environment is meticulously captured, providing users with a complete view for enhanced situational awareness.

Equipped with a user-friendly 3.7" HD touch display, the X3 allows for intuitive navigation and real-time monitoring of recorded footage. It supports WiFi connectivity, enabling seamless integration with smartphones via the Boult Cruise app. This app facilitates features such as live streaming, organised video archives and easy retrieval of recorded events, ensuring convenient management of video recordings.