G0VO unveils its GoSurround 880 soundbar

G0VO has introduced its latest soundbar, setting a new standard in audio quality, affordability and performance. The GoSurround 880 surpasses expectations with its powerful blend of precision and value, delivering immersive surround experiences, all at an accessible price point.

Equipped with Dolby Audio technology, it delivers a powerful 240 Watt output through four 2" speakers, ensuring immersive surround sound and cinematic experiences in the comfort of your home. Complementing this audio prowess is a DSP enabled subwoofer that enriches the sound profile with deep, resonant bass, enhancing everything from movies to music with theatre-like quality. The soundbar's sleek and dynamic design not only elevates your acoustic enjoyment but also integrates seamlessly into any home entertainment setup, whether placed in front of the TV or mounted on the wall.

In terms of connectivity and usability, the GoSurround 880 offers versatility that meets modern entertainment needs. It supports multiple input options including HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and OPT, ensuring compatibility with various devices and setups. Bluetooth V5.3 connectivity enables wireless streaming from smartphones and tablets, while intuitive controls via a stylish remote and an integrated key panel on the soundbar itself provide effortless management of audio settings, volume and playback. A built-in LED display offers clear visibility of operational status, enhancing user convenience and control.