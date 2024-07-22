Lesser Googling and more naps may help reduce dementia

A recent report suggests that reducing reliance on smartphones and increasing the frequency of naps could potentially lower the risk of age-related dementia. Professor Mohamed I. Elmasry, in his new book iMind: Artificial and Real Intelligence, argues for a shift towards nurturing human intelligence rather than depending solely on artificial intelligence (AI). He highlights the inherent limitations of smartphones compared to the human brain, noting their finite lifespan and inability to match the brain's capacity for storage, longevity and self-healing.

Elmasry draws attention to simple daily habits that can promote brain health, such as engaging in memory exercises, developing associative memory skills, moderating alcohol consumption and incorporating regular rest periods and naps.

These practices, he suggests can significantly contribute to maintaining cognitive function as individuals age. He stresses the need to prioritise discussions about healthy aging, which he believes is often overshadowed by other global issues like climate change.