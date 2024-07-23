Gadgets of the week: Black & Decker 285 litre refrigerator, Truke Buds and more

Black + Decker Refrigerator 285L

Black + Decker is renowned for their range of home appliances and tools the world over. They’ve now launched a new series of high tech refrigerators, Air conditioners and washing machines in India. I had a chance to test drive their 285L Inverter refrigerator over the last month and I’m finding it mighty impressive. First off the 285L Inverter 3 star model (BXRF1F3GHI285IN) has plenty of space inside but manages to take up minimal space in the kitchen. Operating the fridge is ultra easy thanks to smart cooling which ensures 360° cooling (iCool Logic) which reaches every shelf and compartment for uniform cooling. An Active deodoriser maintains an odour free atmosphere preserving the natural aroma of food items, while a user friendly touch interface lets you manage temperatures and settings seamlessly. Other features I like include a large jumbo storage basket for veggies and fruits, toughened removable glass shelves that can be arranged according to my needs, an anti-bacterial gasket that prevents ingress and growth of microorganisms, XL storage for upto 2L bottles and 20% thicker walls and overall lower power consumption compared to competitors. Black & Decker also offers a comprehensive 2 year warranty and a whopping 10 year warranty for the compressor. If you’re looking for a new fridge, do check out the incredible Black + Decker range now available, you’ll thank me later. INR 36,999 amazon.in and leading electronic stores.