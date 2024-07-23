Gadgets of the week: Black & Decker 285 litre refrigerator, Truke Buds and more

Black + Decker Refrigerator 285L
Black + Decker is renowned for their range of home appliances and tools the world over. They’ve now launched a new series of high tech refrigerators, Air conditioners and washing machines in India. I had a chance to test drive their 285L Inverter refrigerator over the last month and I’m finding it mighty impressive. First off the 285L Inverter 3 star model (BXRF1F3GHI285IN) has plenty of space inside but manages to take up minimal space in the kitchen. Operating the fridge is ultra easy thanks to smart cooling which ensures 360° cooling (iCool Logic) which reaches every shelf and compartment for uniform cooling. An Active deodoriser maintains an odour free atmosphere preserving the natural aroma of food items, while a user friendly touch interface lets you manage temperatures and settings seamlessly. Other features I like include a large jumbo storage basket for veggies and fruits, toughened removable glass shelves that can be arranged according to my needs, an anti-bacterial gasket that prevents ingress and growth of microorganisms, XL storage for upto 2L bottles and 20% thicker walls and overall lower power consumption compared to competitors. Black & Decker also offers a comprehensive 2 year warranty and a whopping 10 year warranty for the compressor. If you’re looking for a new fridge, do check out the incredible Black + Decker range now available, you’ll thank me later. INR 36,999 amazon.in and leading electronic stores.
Truke Buds Liberty
Truke’s new Open ear TWS offer great value. I’ve been extensively using their Buds Liberty for a fortnight and find them ideal while riding a two-wheeler or generally spending time outdoors. The Buds Liberty OWS (Open Ear wearable stereo earbuds) come with 360 Spatial Audio for good quality enveloping sound that’s further elevated by the 16mm drivers and Quad Mics ENC. ENC ensures that calls and music are clear outdoors effectively cancelling unwanted ambient noise while retaining essential sounds for awareness. Playtime is excellent with almost 7 hours for me on a charge and totally close to 60 hours with the case. BT 5.4 also provides extra range and seamless connectivity. A winning OWS from Truke! INR 1,699 truke.in
GoldMedal i-Dock Player
Goldmedal’s i-Dock player comes with a F9 Ferrari red cover pate and 2 Multiline speakers. The i-Dock player can be mounted flush just about anywhere and the smart dock lets you charge your iPhone (Lightning) and play music via the speakers or any paired hifi system. Once docked you can also make or receive calls . Other connections include BT and 3.5mm Aux. FM radio is also present. INR 11,171 amazon.in
Omega Scan ‘O’ Vision ULTIMATE
Omega for the Paris 2024 Olympics has created this cutting edge photo-finish camera with the highest resolution. The Scan ‘O’ Vision ULTIMATE can capture upto 40000 digital images per second on the finish line of races. Ideal for close finishes and correct results ,Scan ‘O” Vision will determine the official results in Athletics and track cycling at the Olympics. omegatimekeeping.comomega.ch Price on Request
Sennheiser MOMENTUM sport
These MOMENTUM sport earbuds from Sennheiser feature state of the art in-ear sensors that capture both heart rate and body temperature data. Such real time biometric feedback allows users to optimise and enhance their training as well as track progression. MOMENTUM sport also provides great sonics of listening to your content. INR 25,990 sennheiser-hearing.com
Sandisk Desk Drive
Sandisk’s new Desk Drive is a high capacity external desktop SSD (upto 8TB) ideal for storing photos, videos, music libraries, important docs etc safely. With read speeds upto 1000 MB/s you can transfer data quickly. Backing up is seamless now across platforms and devices while the device is compact taking up minimal space in your desk compared to other desktop SSDs. Works with Windows and macOS. INR 72,999 westerndigital.com
Timex Marlin
This brilliant watch from the Timex Marlin range is an example of a cool hand-wound movement in a California Dial (34mm) with a fabric strap. It also comes at a price point that’s affordable for most first time mechanical watch buyers. The off-white California dial (Half Arabic numerals/Half Roman numerals) provides a distinct aesthetic , while the smaller 34mm is ideal nowadays even for wrists upto 7/5 inches. The powder blue/orange fabric band adds additional retro cool appeal. Must Buy! INR 15,600 shop.timexindia.com