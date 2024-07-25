Apple takes on Google, launches Maps on the web in public beta

In a move aimed at challenging Google, Apple has launched Maps on the web in public beta, enabling global users to access Maps directly via their browsers.

Currently available in English, Apple Maps on the web is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Users can utilize it to obtain driving and walking directions, discover local establishments with detailed information such as photos, operating hours, ratings, and reviews.

Moreover, users can perform actions like ordering food directly from the Maps interface and explore curated Guides featuring recommendations for dining, shopping, and sightseeing in various cities worldwide. Apple plans to introduce additional features, such as Look Around, in the coming months.