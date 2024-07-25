Apple takes on Google, launches Maps on the web in public beta

In a move aimed at challenging Google, Apple has launched Maps on the web in public beta, enabling global users to access Maps directly via their browsers.
Currently available in English, Apple Maps on the web is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Users can utilize it to obtain driving and walking directions, discover local establishments with detailed information such as photos, operating hours, ratings, and reviews.
Moreover, users can perform actions like ordering food directly from the Maps interface and explore curated Guides featuring recommendations for dining, shopping, and sightseeing in various cities worldwide. Apple plans to introduce additional features, such as Look Around, in the coming months.
Apple has also extended support for developers using MapKit JS, enabling them to link to Maps on the web for their users to access driving directions seamlessly.
Looking ahead, Apple intends to expand language support, browser compatibility, and platform availability gradually. This initiative places Apple Maps in direct competition with Google Maps, which has long dominated the web mapping service landscape.