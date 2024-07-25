Apple's Watch for kids service now live in India

Tech giant Apple has launched its kid-friendly watch feature in India, offering easy calling, texting, and activity monitoring capabilities. This new offering is designed to function independently of a separate iPhone, catering to parents who prefer not to give their children mobile phones.
The Apple Watch for kids is compatible with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE, when paired with an iPhone 8 or later running the latest watchOS and iOS versions. According to Apple, this feature brings essential communication, health, fitness, and safety features to kids and other family members without their own iPhones.
Setup is straightforward through a parent’s iPhone, enabling easy communication through calls and texts. Parents can track their children's location securely, with all personal data encrypted. They also have control over approving contacts, ensuring safe use of communication features.
Beyond children, the entire family can benefit from the Apple Watch's health and safety features, such as Emergency SOS, Maps, Siri, Alarms, and access to the App Store, providing independence without needing an iPhone.
Kids using the Apple Watch For Your Kids feature receive their own phone number and Apple ID, supported by a separate cellular plan. In India, this service is currently available through Jio. Additionally, children can utilise the calendar to manage schedules, receive reminders for tasks, and view synced photo albums from a guardian’s iPhone.
Through the App Store on the Apple Watch, kids can directly download third-party apps, with parents retaining control over available downloads.
This initiative from Apple aims to provide a secure and functional solution for families seeking enhanced connectivity and safety features for their children, without the need for them to have their own iPhones.