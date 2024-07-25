Apple's Watch for kids service now live in India

Tech giant Apple has launched its kid-friendly watch feature in India, offering easy calling, texting, and activity monitoring capabilities. This new offering is designed to function independently of a separate iPhone, catering to parents who prefer not to give their children mobile phones.

The Apple Watch for kids is compatible with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE, when paired with an iPhone 8 or later running the latest watchOS and iOS versions. According to Apple, this feature brings essential communication, health, fitness, and safety features to kids and other family members without their own iPhones.

Setup is straightforward through a parent’s iPhone, enabling easy communication through calls and texts. Parents can track their children's location securely, with all personal data encrypted. They also have control over approving contacts, ensuring safe use of communication features.

Beyond children, the entire family can benefit from the Apple Watch's health and safety features, such as Emergency SOS, Maps, Siri, Alarms, and access to the App Store, providing independence without needing an iPhone.