Gadgets of the week: Infinix GT 20 Pro, GM G+ Headphones and more

Infinix GT 20 Pro
Infinix has been on a tear over the past two years in india launching excellent smartphones. The new GT 20 Pro is a superb option for gamers/enthusiasts with outstanding features and performance. For one, the 6.68” 10- bit FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate is great to view content. The screen boasts DCI-P3 100% wide colour gamut and Infinix’s collab with JBL ensures a cinema-quality audio experience. Infinix has also partnered with Pixelworks to integrate a dedicated gaming display chip (X5 Turbo) allowing for 90FPS frame rates, always on HDR and improved resolution. It also features a 108MP OIS triple cam, which takes cracking pics and video as well as a 5000mAh battery, which lasts 1.5 days. The MTK 8200 Dimensity Ultimate SOC inside with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM allows for stable and seamless multi-tasking performance all day. At this price-point the GT 20 Pro from Infinix is unbeatable for gaming.
infinixmobiles.in; INR 22,900
Fastrack Xtreme Pro
Fastback makes a whole range of products, they include high quality smartwatches with impressive features and pricing. The new Xtreme Pro is both sporty and rugged with a 1.43” ultra clear AMOLED display. I’ve been using the watch for about 20 days now and I’ve received plenty of positive compliments from across the board. The watch is easy to set up and provides consistent metrics for health tracking, various sports as well as IP 68 water resistance, which helps in sweaty/wet conditions. BT calling is clear, the watch can handle tough conditions and environments easily and has a battery, which lasts for about five-six days on heavy usage. If you’re looking for a smartwatch that can perform well in any condition, the Xtreme Pro is a great bet.
fastrack.in; INR 3,999
TruTRTL Air fryer
TruTRTL’s Smart Manual Air fryer (KZ-4505M) is an ultra affordable air fryer, which helps you conjure up delectable and healthy cuisine in no time. The compact air fryer is easy to set up and provides a 4.5L capacity sufficient for most households. The device also comes with simple controls for timing and temperature and uses Rapid Air tech to ensure 360° even cooking. I did try all the five functions advertised (grilling, frying, baking, reheating and roasting) and came away wholly impressed by the ease with which this air fryer helps cook healthier meals rapidly. Dishes like samosas and French fries can now be healthier options. I even managed to generate a tasty pizza with gourmet ingredients. An excellent air fryer which gives satisfying results.
trutrtl.com; INR 2,599
GM G+ Headphones
I'm a big fan of over-the-head headphones as they offer excellent passive noise isolation, allow you to hear clearly at lower volumes and are not easily lost. GM's G+ headphones are delightfully light and comfortable on the ears even before switching on! Sound quality is good over a range of audio content (classical music and vocals are extra clear and sharp especially). Bluetooth connection (BT 5.3) is seamless and easy to pair with smartphones, tabs and laptops, while a 45ms low latency allows for smooth gaming as well. The 40mm drivers also provide ample Bass when required (PURE BASS), while AUX input also allows you to listen wired. Battery life is north of 55 hours (ideal for travel), while the IPX 4 rating protect against sweating/ splashes. The G+ also comes with FM mode and SD card mode
Epson EcoTank M1050
Epson’s EcoTank M1050 is designed for seamless Ethernet and wireless printing. It caters to diverse media sizes through rear feeding and ADF support, significantly boosting productivity at the office. It also incorporate DURAbrite ET pigment ink for sharper and water-resistant printouts. Key features include print speeds up to 18ipm, input capacity of 100 A4 sheets and low energy consumption (14W) during usage.
epson.co.in; INR 14,999
Hydrow Pro
This connected rowing machine provides a sublime rowing experience, thanks to patented tech, which recreates the feeling of rowing on water. It also connects instantly to BT and heart rate monitors for measuring and analytics. Additional perks include workouts led by expert Olympians and athletes.
hydrow.com; INR 1.45 lakhs
Asics Gel QUANTUM 360 VIII
These new sneakers from ASICS provide extreme comfort on the go, ideal for exploring the city and staying active. Inspired by nature, they sport a layered look with 3D printed details. The midsole is reimagined with new GEL tech for more cushioning in a lighter form factor. You also get FF Blast Bio here with at least 20 percent biomass extracted from sugarcane enhancing sustainability.
asics.com; INR 13,999