Gadgets of the week: Infinix GT 20 Pro, GM G+ Headphones and more

Fastback makes a whole range of products, they include high quality smartwatches with impressive features and pricing. The new Xtreme Pro is both sporty and rugged with a 1.43” ultra clear AMOLED display. I’ve been using the watch for about 20 days now and I’ve received plenty of positive compliments from across the board. The watch is easy to set up and provides consistent metrics for health tracking, various sports as well as IP 68 water resistance, which helps in sweaty/wet conditions. BT calling is clear, the watch can handle tough conditions and environments easily and has a battery, which lasts for about five-six days on heavy usage. If you’re looking for a smartwatch that can perform well in any condition, the Xtreme Pro is a great bet.

fastrack.in; INR 3,999