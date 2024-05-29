BenQ unveils its SW242Q monitor

BenQ has unveiled the SW242Q monitor,designed to meet the stringent color accuracy and precision demands of professional photographers, videographers, and creative artists. This 24.1-inch 2K display merges BenQ's color management innovations with a host of user-friendly features, empowering creative professionals to realize their artistic visions with true-to-life fidelity from concept to final output.

The SW242Q harnesses BenQ's proprietary AQCOLOR technology to achieve an impressive 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. Its 16-bit 3D LUT, ΔE ≤ 1.5 color accuracy, and Calman Verified certification ensure the industry-standard color precision that creative professionals depend on. The monitor's anti-glare, finely coated panel enables accurate soft-proofing, allowing photographers to preview printed colors faithfully on-screen before final printing.

To ensure color accuracy, BenQ's third-generation Uniformity Technology precisely calibrates color and brightness across hundreds of screen zones, ensuring flawless consistency from corner to corner. The monitor's HDR10 support and compatibility with various video formats such as 4:4:4, 4:2:2, and 4:2:0, along with compatibility with AJA and Blackmagic SDI devices, cater to the sophisticated needs of professional videographers.

Key Features:

● 24.1-inch 2K IPS Panel: Provides a resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a 16:10 aspect ratio and wide viewing angles, delivering sharp and vibrant images ideal for detailed work.

● Proprietary AQCOLOR Technology: Ensures exceptional color accuracy with 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB coverage, catering to the color-critical needs of creative professionals.

● 16-bit 3D LUT and ΔE ≤ 1.5 Color Accuracy: Offers precise color calibration and consistency, verified by Calman certification, ensuring industry-standard results.

● Anti-glare, Fine-coated Panel: Minimizes reflections and allows accurate on-screen soft-proofing, enabling photographers to preview printed colors faithfully.

● 3rd-generation Uniformity Technology: Ensures flawless color and brightness consistency across the entire screen, enhancing the accuracy of visual content.

● HDR10 Support: Provides high dynamic range for richer color and contrast, compatible with various video formats including 4:4:4, 4:2:2, and 4:2:0.

● SDI Connectivity: Integrates seamlessly with AJA and Blackmagic SDI to HDMI devices, meeting the connectivity requirements of professional videographers.