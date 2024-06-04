MediaTek joins Arm Total Design to accelerate AI innovation

Chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday announced that it has joined Arm Total Design, an ecosystem that aims to accelerate and simplify the development of products based on Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS). Arm Neoverse CSS is designed to meet the performance and efficiency needs of AI applications in the data centre, infrastructure systems, telecommunications, and beyond.

By leveraging Neoverse CSS, MediaTek’s industry-leading SoC integration design capability can deliver differentiated solutions and expedite time to market, the company said. MediaTek can leverage Neoverse CSS to deliver optimised SoCs for specific application needs, addressing the complex computing requirements of AI, it added.

MediaTek's participation in Arm Total Design leverages their long-standing partnership. This collaboration has produced billions of high-performance, energy-efficient devices. MediaTek will contribute their expertise to develop sustainable, AI-powered cloud data centers using Arm Neoverse CSS, accelerating their delivery.