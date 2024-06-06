Apple earned over $1.95 trillion from iPhone sales so far: Report

Despite the apparent decline in the first three months of the year, iPhone lifetime sales still rose to shocking highs as the tech giant Apple grossed over $1.95 trillion from iPhone sales so far, a new report said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Apple shipped 50.1 million of its smartphones, five million less than in the same period a year ago, while iPhone sales revenue fell by almost 10 per cent to $45.9 billion, according to data presented by Stocklytics.com.

Apple earned $78.7 billion from iPhone sales five years after releasing the first iPhone.