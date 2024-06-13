Nu Republic launches Cyberstud Spin

Nu Republic, an Indian lifestyle technology brand announces the launch of Cyberstud Spin - India’s first wireless earbuds in a unique form factor of a fidget spinner.

With its charging case designed as a fidget spinner, which has a head-turning metallic finish, the Cyberstud Spin offers a one-of-a-kind experience that keeps users engaged and entertained at the same time.

Complementing its unique design, the Cyberstud Spin is powered by Nu Republic’s proprietary X-Bass technology which delivers bone crushing bass, and crystal clear vocals. These earbuds sport the latest Wireless tech (Bluetooth V5.3), fast charging technology, Dual Modes (Game/Music), Low Latency (40MS) and much more.

Standout Features

Head-turning Fidget Spinner Design | Environment Noise Cancellation I Dual Mode (Game/Music)| X-Bass Technology | Upto 70 Hrs Playtime.

First ever Fidget Spinner Earbuds in India

Cyberstud Spin by Nu Republic features a fidget spinner with state-of-the-art earbuds. It's a revolutionary earbud with a fidget-cased spinner and metal gliders with a swoosh sound for minds that never stop hustling. This unique design caters to restless minds, offering an engaging and functional accessory that enhances both gaming and everyday tech experiences.

Stylish Case with Metal Gliders with Swoosh Sound

These sleek metallic buds don’t just look dope—metal gliders on its case deliver a crisp, swishy sound that cuts through the noise like a sword.

Exceptional Audio Experience

Cyberstud Spin is engineered to deliver an exceptional audio experience, boasting a frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz. Whether you are immersed in an intense gaming session or enjoying your favorite music, the crystal-clear sound quality ensures an immersive experience. The earbuds feature X-Bass technology and ENC mode, providing stand-by time of 310 hours making every beat and note come alive.

Advanced Connectivity and Massive Playtime

Cyberstud Spin Fidget-Spinner Earbuds come with a robust Bluetooth connectivity that extends up to 15 meters, ensuring seamless connection without interruptions. The stylish spinning fidget case not only adds a unique element of fun but also supports up to 70 hours of playtime, making it an ideal companion for long gaming sessions and daily use.

Dual Mode (Game/Music)

Cyberstud Spin is designed with the user in mind. It includes smooth touch controls for effortless operation, dual mode functionality (Game/Music) to switch between different audio experiences, and a low latency of 40ms for a lag-free gaming experience. Additionally, the earbuds are splash and sweat resistant, ensuring durability and reliability during intense activities.

Available for INR 2499 online